Giridih pushes for eco-tourism boost, senior officials inspect Usri Falls and Khandoli Dam

Jharkhand Minister for Tourism, Sudivya Kumar, and Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari on Monday inspected Usri Waterfall and Khandoli Dam in Giridih district to review tourism development work.

During the visit, the minister said the state government and district administration are jointly working to develop these sites for tourism. He said that necessary arrangements are being made to ensure basic infrastructure. He added that the development of these locations is expected to create employment opportunities for local residents.

He also said that plans include improvement of the Khandoli Dam area, provision for migratory birds, and plantation work on the northern side of the dam by the forest department. All concerned departments and implementing agencies have been directed to coordinate and speed up the development work.

Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari said the government is focusing on tourism development in Giridih. She said that work is underway to promote eco-tourism at Usri Falls and strengthen facilities around Khandoli Dam. The district administration is making necessary arrangements at both sites, she added.

Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav said the administration is working on improving connectivity around Khandoli Dam. He said that a pathway will be constructed around the dam, a bridge will be built over the river, and a bypass road will connect Madhwadi to Khandoli Mor. A corridor up to Bariarpur is also planned.