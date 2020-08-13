Speaking on the launch of ‘Transparent Taxation’ platform Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said is aimed at strengthening India’s taxation system and is a gift to honest taxpayers.

“Reforms for a New India! Launch of ‘Transparent Taxation-Honouring the Honest’ is a gift to our taxpayers by PM @narendramodi & FM @nsitharaman. With reforms like faceless assessment, faceless appeal & taxpayers charter, this platform will further strengthen our taxation system,” Shah tweeted.

He further said in another tweet, “Modi govt has taken several landmark decisions to empower and honor the honest taxpayers who are the backbone of India’s progress & development. This platform is another step towards PM @narendramodi ji’s resolve of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the platform for “Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest” via video conferencing.

The platform, which has been launched to honour the honest taxpayers of the country, will bring transparency in income tax systems and empowering taxpayers, according to the government.

The newly launched platform will offer faceless assessments, faceless appeal and taxpayers’ charter. Faceless appeal will be applicable from September 25, while faceless assessment and taxpayers’ charter will come into force from the very day of launch i.e. August 13.

Similarly, to increase the ease of compliance for taxpayers, the IT Department has moved forward with prefiling of income tax returns to make compliance more convenient for individual taxpayers. Compliance norms for startups have also been simplified.

With a view to providing for the resolution of pending tax disputes, the IT Department also brought out the Direct Tax “Vivad se Vishwas Act, 2020” under which declarations for settling disputes are being filed currently.

To effectively reduce taxpayer grievances/litigation, the monetary thresholds for filing of departmental appeals in various appellate courts have been raised. Several measures have been taken to promote digital transactions and electronic modes of payment.