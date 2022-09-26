Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to announce his new political party today

Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, will hold a press conference to introduce his new political party, a month after severing relations with the Congress.

Azad met with his leaders on Sunday and said, “I will hold a press conference on Monday,” when he was asked about his new political outfit.

Before leaving Congress, Azad declared the formation of his own political organisation to restore full statehood in his first public speech in Jammu.

He had stated that the party’s name and the flag would be chosen by the residents of Jammu & Kashmir.

After breaking away from Congress after 5 decades, Azad, in a public rally said, “I’ve not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of J-K will decide the name and the flag for the party. I’ll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand.”

He further said, “My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile,” and said that in light of the upcoming elections the first unit of his political organization would be established in Jammu and Kashmir.

He slammed Congress and claimed that attempts to discredit him and his supporters who defected from the party had been confined to tweets.

Azad criticized the INC and said, “Congress was made by us by our blood, not by computers, not by Twitter. People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers and tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground.”

At Sainik Colony in Jammu, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir conducted his first public gathering.

Azad made fun of Congress by claiming that members of the party now enter jail in buses, phone the DGP or commissioners, have their names taken down, and exit the place within an hour. Congress has been unable to expand as a result of this.

Azad left the post of all parties last week. Notably, from 2005 to 2008, he served as Chief Minister of J-K.

He specifically called out Rahul Gandhi in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi for the manner the party has been governed for the previous almost nine years.

Azad alleged in the five-page letter that Rahul Gandhi, or worse, his security guards and personal assistants, make all significant party decisions while Sonia Gandhi serves only as “a nominal head.”

Azad had stated that he was ending his 50-year relationship with Congress and tendered his resignation with “great regret and an extremely leaden heart.”

Before, he served as the opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Azad had stated that the situation in the party has reached a point of “no return” while recalling his long affiliation with Congress.

While Azad took a jab at Sonia Gandhi in the letter, Rahul Gandhi came under the heaviest criticism. Azad called the Wayand MP a “non-serious individual” and “immature.”