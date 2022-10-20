Ghaziabad gangrape: A two-member panel of The National Commission for Women (NCW) will probe the alleged gang-rape case, reported from Ghaziabad. The NCW has sent a two-member fact finding team to look into the case on Thursday.

A team from the commission will also visit GTB hospital to meet the victim and her family.

The NCW shared this information on twitter saying, “The NCW is taking cognizance of the matter and sending a two-member fact-finding team to meet the family of the victim and the concerned authorities.”

NCW tweeted, “@NCWIndia has sent a fact finding team to GTB Hospital to meet the victim & her family. The team will also meet concerned police authorities. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to file FIR and to arrest all the accused at the earliest.”

According to reports, a 38-year-old woman waiting for an auto-rickshaw to return home in Delhi was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint on Ashram Road in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension, was taken to a house, where she was held captive for two days and raped by five men.