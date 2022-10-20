Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » NCW sends two-member fact-finding team to probe Ghaziabad gangrape

NCW sends two-member fact-finding team to probe Ghaziabad gangrape

“The NCW is taking cognizance of the matter and sending a two-member fact-finding team to meet the family of the victim and the concerned authorities.”

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 20, 2022 3:36 pm

NCW sends two-member fact-finding team to probe Ghaziabad gangrape

(Representational Image: iStock)

Ghaziabad gangrape: A two-member panel of The National Commission for Women (NCW) will probe the alleged gang-rape case, reported from Ghaziabad. The NCW has sent a two-member fact finding team to look into the case on Thursday.
A team from the commission will also visit GTB hospital to meet the victim and her family.

The NCW shared this information on twitter saying, “The NCW is taking cognizance of the matter and sending a two-member fact-finding team to meet the family of the victim and the concerned authorities.”

NCW tweeted, “@NCWIndia has sent a fact finding team to GTB Hospital to meet the victim & her family. The team will also meet concerned police authorities. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to file FIR and to arrest all the accused at the earliest.”

According to reports, a 38-year-old woman waiting for an auto-rickshaw to return home in Delhi was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint on Ashram Road in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension, was taken to a house, where she was held captive for two days and raped by five men.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

‘Operation Mahila Suraksha’ Encouraged Women Travelers with Enhanced Security and Safety in Trains
13-yr-old girl student in TN attempts suicide alleging molestation, teacher arrested
Two women killed in Gaya after protesting against molestation