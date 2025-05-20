German delegation to visit Uttarakhand for Skill Development and Employment collaboration

A German delegation, led by Rahul Kumar, Member of Parliament from Frankfurt, is expected to visit India soon, with plans to meet the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. The visit aims to promote skill development and create employment opportunities.

The visit, likely to take place in June, follows a conference held on May 13 in Frankfurt, Germany, organized by Kumar. The conference provided a platform to foster cooperation between India and Germany in the areas of skill development and employment.

According to an official, the international roundtable conference titled “Strengthening Digital Inclusion – Promoting Skilled Workers, Shaping the Future Together” was initiated by Kumar, who also serves as the Digitalization Spokesperson for the SPD in the Frankfurt Parliament.

The event brought together representatives from politics, business, academia, civil society, and international organizations to discuss practical strategies for the digital qualification and integration of international professionals.

A key outcome of the conference was the founding of the “Indo-German Connect” network, an initiative of the Indian Culture and Sports Association e.V. in Frankfurt. The network aims to strengthen structured knowledge exchange and foster sustainable cooperation on skilled labor between Germany and India.

Notable attendees at the conference included Mike Josef, Lord Mayor of Frankfurt am Main; Dr Sandeep Kaura, Advisor to the National Skill Development Corporation, India; BS Mubarak, Consul General of India in Frankfurt; Ursula Busch, Chairwoman of the SPD Parliamentary Board, Frankfurt; David Rendel, Mayor of Raunheim; and Hannah Schirm, Policy Advisor for Economic Affairs, IHK Frankfurt, among others.

Speaking at the conference, Kumar emphasized, “Digitalization and labor policy must go hand in hand. We are not only celebrating ideas, but a clear commitment to implementation – together, internationally, and with a future-oriented mindset.”

In October 2024, Kumar, along with officials from Rüsselsheim am Main, Kelsterbach, and Raunheim, visited India as part of the “Drei Gewinnt” alliance.

During the trip, he held discussions with the Chief Ministers of Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, and also met with the German Ambassador in New Delhi. Key topics of these bilateral discussions included investments in education, infrastructure, mobility, healthcare, and logistics.