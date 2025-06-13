Geological Museum of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad earns national spotlight in Science Museums Directory

The Geological Museum of the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, has been featured in the recently released Directory of Science Museums and Science Centres in India, compiled by the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture. The listing places the museum among a distinguished group of institutions advancing scientific education and public engagement across the country.

Established in 1926, the museum is among the oldest geological repositories in India. It stands as a testament to the academic and research legacy of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, which approaches its centenary in the coming years. Its inclusion in the national directory marks not only a milestone for the institute but also a timely recognition of geology as a vital—though often overlooked—discipline within India’s scientific ecosystem.

Housing a collection of more than 1,200 specimens, the museum offers extensive displays of rocks, ores, minerals, crystal models, fossils, meteorites, and gemstones in both natural and polished forms. These exhibits represent geological richness both from India and abroad, curated to foster deeper understanding and appreciation of Earth sciences.

Beyond its academic utility, the museum functions as an important bridge between science and the wider public. Through school visits, academic excursions, and thematic exhibitions, it plays an active role in fostering scientific temper among young learners. In doing so, it aligns with the NCSM’s broader mission of cultivating a nationwide culture of accessible and inclusive science outreach—especially in regions often viewed through the lens of resource extraction rather than knowledge production.

Situated in the mineral-rich terrain of Jharkhand, the museum exemplifies how regional institutions can achieve national prominence through sustained scholarship and public engagement. As Dhanbad’s identity gradually evolves from its historic association with coalfields toward a role in national science and heritage, the museum’s recognition assumes broader cultural and educational significance.

The Ministry’s decision to feature the museum underscores the relevance of geology in addressing contemporary global challenges—from resource sustainability to environmental change—and positions IIT (ISM) Dhanbad as a key contributor to India’s expanding scientific narrative. The listing also reaffirms that science learning need not be confined to urban centres alone, but flourishes across India’s diverse academic geographies.

Rajni Singh, Dean of Corporate Communications at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, welcomed the recognition, describing it as a reflection of the institute’s enduring commitment to both academic excellence and meaningful public engagement.