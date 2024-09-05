Genuine, rational single window key for ease of doing business: Goyal

A genuine rational single window is key for ease of doing business in the country, highlighted Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry.

He said if all States and Union Territories (UTs) come to one platform for approvals and facilities, it would attract global investment in each state.

The minister’s remarks came at ‘Udyog Samagam’, a Conference of Industries and Commerce Ministers of states at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka in Delhi.

Advertisement

He said that approvals to industries in states should be time bound and should be easy.

“We are experimenting with a system whereby people should not need to come to government offices for approvals and compliances,” the Minister added.

He said that Centre and States can work together in all sectors and push towards greater employment opportunities.

During his address, the minister noted that many states have shared their best practices and stated that healthy competition and collaboration is key to the progress of the nation.

Orissa has reformed its mines sector, UP has started promoting investment, Maharashtra is attracting FDI by improving infrastructure, Sikkim is adding value to organic farming.

He said that each state should study the industry policies of other states and try to improve themselves.

Rajasthan can teach other states on ways to improve their policies to make themselves more attractive to tourism.

While felicitating the top performers under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), minister Goyal recognised the outstanding work of States and UTs in enhancing the Ease of Doing Business.

States like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat were highlighted for their remarkable reforms in streamlining processes and providing efficient services to businesses and citizens alike.

He said the government is making sincere efforts to promote India as the investment destination for the world and attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) across different States and UTs.

The Union Government has created a level playing field for all the States and UTs to attract FDI.

The investments coming from abroad are going to different states and each of them are beneficiary of our efforts to attract FDI, he added.

The event also marked the release of the Regulatory Compliance Burden (RCB) Booklet by Piyush Goyal.

The booklet showcases the Government’s ongoing efforts to simplify, digitalize, and eliminate outdated regulations that hinder business operations.

Over 42,000 compliances related to businesses and citizens have been reduced, including the decriminalization of more than 3,800 provisions and the removal of redundant laws, the booklet highlighted.