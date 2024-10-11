Gender equality essential for achieving social, political, economic progress: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said gender equality and justice are essential for achieving social, political, and economic progress, on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child.

Extending his warm wishes on the occasion, the Congress chief in a post on X wrote, “Gender equality and justice are essential for achieving social, political, and economic progress.”

Referring to this year’s theme of the International Day of the Girl Child, Kharge said, “This year’s theme for Day Of The Girl is ‘Girls vision for the future’ which conveys both the need for urgent action and persistent hope, driven by the power of girls’ voices and vision for the future.”

“We must ensure that girls have equal opportunities to lead by placing them at the forefront of change, amplifying their voices, responding to their needs, and including them in decision-making processes,” he said.

In an apparent attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, the Congress chief said, “Mere slogans cannot usher in real change. It is vital to listen to girls, to invest in proven solutions that will accelerate progress towards a future in which every girl can fulfil her potential.”

It may be mentioned that Kharge had earlier accused the Narendra Modi-led government of not doing anything concrete in the last 10 years to prevent crimes against women.

Expressing concern over the incidents of crime against women in the country, the Congress chief said, “Any injustice done to our women is intolerable, painful and highly condemnable. We need to ensure equal rights for the daughter, not Beti Bachao (campaign). Women do not need protection, they need a fear-free environment.”

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said, “Be it gender sensitisation curriculum or gender budgeting, women call centers or basic facilities like street lights and women washrooms in our cities, or our police reforms or judicial reforms, now the time has come that we take every step that will ensure the rights of women. A fear-free environment can be ensured.”