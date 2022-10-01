Gehlot indicates to continue as Rajasthan CM

After saying ‘No’ to contest Congress president poll and tendering verbal ‘sorry’ to party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said he would remain on the chair and will present next year’s budget, which will be focussed on youth and students.

“I belong to Marwar. I belong to Jodhpur. I belong to Mahamandir. How can I get away from where I was born? Wherever I am, I will continue to serve Rajasthan till my last breath. What I say has some meaning,” said Gehlot, while interacting with media persons in Bikaner.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday had said the decision on the Chief Minister of Rajasthan would be decided by Congress president Sonia Gandhi within one or two days.

“I have said we will present a budget for students and youth. I am repeating and appealing to youth, students and the public of Rajasthan. They can make suggestions that they have in their minds directly to me. I want to do it because the future of the country is the youth,” said Gehlot.

When asked about his government’s future, Gehlot said, “In Rajasthan they (voters) change the government again and again after every five years. Once, the state government employees turned against me. We accepted that assembly poll defeat against the BJP”.

“The Congress won in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assemblies in 2018 but lost the LS polls in 2018, because there was a Modi atmosphere in the country. Thus, I request the public (voters) to give us one more chance (in 2023 assembly polls). I am struggling to build and complete Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) whether the Central government declares it as a national project.”

Taking a dig at BJP for attempting to topple his government a couple of times, Gehlot boldly claimed his government will complete five years in office.

“Those who tried horse-trading against the Congress government in the past have failed and could not succeed”, he said.