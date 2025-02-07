Geetika Lidder’s Book I Am a Soldier’s Wife Explores Grief and Healing After Husband’s Tragic Death”

Geetika Lidder, wife of the late Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, who tragically lost his life in the military helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, in December 2021, is preparing to release her debut memoir, I Am a Soldier’s Wife. The book, which immortalises her “love story” with her husband, will be launched by the Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Friday.

Brigadier Lidder, known affectionately as ‘Toni’, was commissioned into the 2 JAK RIF in 1990 and served as the defence assistant to the then Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat. In one of her last messages to her husband on December 8, 2021, Geetika wrote, “I want to go to the Taj with you. Moonlit night.” His reply, sent almost an hour later while onboard the Mi-17V5 helicopter, read, “Yes yes… let us do it first week next year.” Tragically, just hours later, the helicopter crashed near Coonoor, claiming the lives of 15, including Brigadier Lidder and CDS Rawat.

Speaking with The Statesman ahead of the book’s launch, Geetika described I Am a Soldier’s Wife as her personal journey, a “journal of the life I shared with him.” As a vice principal at a local school, Geetika found solace in writing, reflecting on her memories and the love she and her husband shared. “After a year of his passing, I was busy at work and managing the home. But in the evenings, when I was alone, I began writing about the life we shared. Each chapter reflects a different part of our journey, from the various military stations we lived in,” she shared.

What began as a series of private reflections soon turned into a full manuscript. “It was only when I had written five chapters that I thought about turning it into a book. Roli Books showed a great deal of interest, and I’m thankful they agreed to publish it,” Geetika added.

Reflecting on the painful loss, Geetika recalled a poignant moment during a media interaction following her husband’s cremation at Brar Square in Delhi. She had said, “We must give him a good farewell, a smiling send-off. I am a soldier’s wife. I have nothing more to say. It’s a big loss.” Her words resonated with many, capturing the strength and resilience of military families.

Ironically, despite her husband’s encouragement to write, Geetika had never considered it seriously until after his death. “Brigadier Lidder always motivated me to write, but I never thought much about it until after he was gone,” she shared.

Writing the book has been an emotional journey of healing for Geetika. “The grief of losing him left me overwhelmed and in shock. Writing this book helped me process the emotions I had pushed away. It was cathartic, allowing me to relive the good times and happy memories, though it was bittersweet,” she said, her voice filled with emotion.

I Am a Soldier’s Wife is not just a memoir but a tribute to Geetika’s late husband and the enduring love and sacrifices that come with being a military spouse.