BJP’s East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday wrote to Delhi Police after he allegedly received death threats to him and his family members from an international number. He urged the police to lodge a case and ensure the safety and security of his family.

The cricketer-turned-politician in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara, dated December 20, wrote, “I have been receiving death threats to me and my family members from an international number which showed +7 (400) 043.”

He said his personal secretary Gaurav Arora has informed the police about it. In his letter, the former cricketer said, “I therefore request you to file an FIR and ensure the safety and security of my family.”

Gambhir has been vocal on a number of issues. He also indulged in a verbal spat with former Pakistani cricket team captain Shahid Afridi.

Earlier, in November Gambhir was in news as ‘missing’ posters of the former cricketer cropped up in Delhi after he skipped a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on urban development over air pollution in the National Capital Region.

Pictures of Gambhir, who appears on sports channels for cricket commentary, enjoying ”jalebis” in Indore on the same day also surfaced on social media.

Responding to the allegation of missing the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development meeting over air pollution, former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said that he will quit eating ‘jalebi’ if it results in pollution controlling.

He cited the contractual obligation that accounted for him missing the meeting on November 15.

“I had signed the contract in January and joined politics in April. Due to contractual obligation, I had to go for the commentary. On November 11, I received the mail and on the same say, I had informed them the reason for not attending the meeting,” Gautam Gambhir said.

He also said that within 10 minutes of a picture of him eating jalebi surfaced, he was trolled on social media.