Gautam Adani participates in Puri Rath Yatra, offers ‘Prasad Seva’ to devotees

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani participated in the Rath Yatra celebrations in Puri on Saturday and offered ‘Prasad Seva’ to devotees.

After the three chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath were pulled to the Shree Gundicha Temple around noon, Adani, accompanied by his wife Priti and son Karan, offered prayers to the deities in front of the temple, despite intermittent showers.

Advertisement

The family then walked to the ISKCON mega kitchen in Puri, where they offered prayers and assisted in preparing and distributing meals to devotees.

Advertisement

Speaking to media persons at ISKCON, Adani said he prayed for both the nation’s and Odisha’s development.

“I have received everything from Lord Jagannathji. There was a time when I had nothing, and by His grace, today I have everything. I prayed for a bright future for our country and the development of Odisha. I have prayed that our nation continues to grow and that the benefits of development reach all its people,” he said.

The ‘Prasad Seva’ initiative launched by the Adani Group on the occasion of Rath Yatra includes the daily distribution of 4 million nutritious meals to devotees and frontline workers from June 26 to July 8.

The group is also providing logistical and safety support in the form of jackets, raincoats, caps, umbrellas, and fluorescent safety vests for municipal workers and devotees.

Its volunteers are actively participating in beach clean-up drives, especially targeting plastic waste. Additionally, lifeguards from the Puri Beach Lifeguard Mahasangha are receiving direct support from the group.

The Adani family also met with the ‘Adani lifeguards’ at Puri beach during their visit.

Speaking on the occasion of Rath Yatra on Friday, Gautam Adani said, “Our family feels blessed to be of service during this sacred festival.”