Gaurav Gogoi takes charge of Assam Congress as party gears for 2026 polls

The Indian National Congress has announced a significant leadership overhaul in Assam, appointing Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi as the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

Along with Gogoi, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, and Pradip Sarkar have been named as working presidents.

Roselina Tirkey will relinquish her role as AICC secretary to focus on her new responsibilities. The party has also constituted key committees —Campaign, Coordination, Manifesto, Publicity, and Election Management — to strengthen its organizational framework ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

“I am grateful to Congress President Shri @kharge ji , LOP Shri @RahulGandhi…… Former PCC President Shri @BhupenKBorah led the party from the front and made a tremendous contribution. I would not have been here without the guidance of my parents and the support of my family especially my wife and children. It is a blessing to work with so many dedicated and inspiring senior leaders and workers in the Congress party in Assam. Their wisdom, experience and dedication to the party has taught me many things. I look forward to work with my seniors and colleagues. In the days to come I will seek the blessings of the people of Assam. I am confident that together we can create a better future for our state. Joi Ai Axom ! Jai Hind !,” Gogoi wrote on microblogging site X.

Assam’s political environment has been marked by intense rivalry between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP has maintained a stronghold in the state.

However, developments in the last parliamentary elections and the victory of Gaurav Gogoi from the Jorhat constituency in Upper Assam may have prompted the move of getting Gogoi at the helm of affairs of the party in the state.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress secured victories in key constituencies, including Jorhat, Nagaon, and Dhubri, signaling a potential shift in voter sentiment.

Gaurav Gogoi, son of the late Tarun Gogoi, a former chief minister of Assam, brings both legacy and experience to his new role.

As the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, he has been vocal on national issues, including advocating the rights of tea garden workers and flood-affected communities in Assam. His emphasis on strengthening the Congress’s organizational base is seen as a strategic move to unify the party and present a formidable challenge to the BJP in the upcoming state elections.

Despite the internal restructuring, the Congress faces challenges in building cohesive alliances with other regional parties. Akhil Gogoi of the Raijor Dal has criticized the party for its reluctance to form alliances, attributing it to internal power dynamics.

Addressing these concerns and fostering unity among Opposition parties will be crucial for the Congress to consolidate its position in Assam.

With Gaurav Gogoi at the helm, the Congress aims to rejuvenate its presence in Assam by focusing on grassroots mobilization and addressing local issues. The upcoming 2026 Assembly elections will serve as a litmus test for the Congress’s renewed strategy and organizational strength.