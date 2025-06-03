Gaurav Gogoi takes charge as Assam Congress President

Congress leader and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi officially took charge as the new president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters in Guwahati.

Gogoi, who is also the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, was welcomed by his predecessor Bhupen Kumar Borah and other senior leaders, including AICC Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, MPs Rakibul Hussain and Pradyut Bordoloi, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, and working presidents Roselina Tirkey, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, and Pradip Sarkar.

He was appointed to the post on May 26, ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections. Following his appointment, Gogoi travelled from Jorhat to Guwahati in a roadshow with party workers and supporters, covering a distance of about 300 km.

“This is just a small step for me, but our ideals remain unchanged. The Congress stands for equality and Constitutional rights,” Gogoi said. “We will work together to win the next assembly elections.”

The leadership change comes at a time when the Congress is trying to rebuild its presence in Assam after losing power to the BJP in 2016. Bhupen Borah will now head the party’s campaign committee, while Debabrata Saikia will lead the coordination committee. Rakibul Hussain will head the publicity committee, and Pradyut Bordoloi, the manifesto committee.

Meanwhile, Gogoi has been under attack from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who alleged earlier this year that Gogoi and his wife, a British national, had links to Pakistan’s military and intelligence services. The Assam government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in February to probe the matter.

Gogoi has denied the allegations, confirming only that he visited Pakistan in 2013 when his wife was posted there with an NGO. He has challenged the government to release the findings of the SIT without delay. Sarma has said the report will be made public on September 10.