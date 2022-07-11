Gaurav Gogoi questions govt on Chinese intrusion

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed concern over Chinese occupation of Indian territory in eastern Ladakh. He said there appears to be no viable solution to the threat posed to the by the Chinese aggression.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he however, said the line of actual control (LAC) needs to be restored to the status quo of May 5, 2020 at all costs. There can be no compromise on this.

About 1,000 square kilometres of area in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is now under Chinese control, according to the intelligence inputs provided to the Centre.

The Congress MP demanded a white paper by the Central government on the current situation along the border.

He said that as per the statement issued by the Ministry of Defense on July 5, a decision was taken to remove the army’s presence in the area which will only result in further boost to China’s activity on the border. He said it’s the admission of the Ministry that the Chinese army has entered many places. But Later, they deleted the portion from the Ministry’s documents.

He pointed out that the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defense contradict each other on the issue.

He said Parliament should hold a two-day debate on the border developments and the government should appoint a full-time Chief of Defense Staff, a position which is lying vacant for seven months while our national security is going through a critical period. This, he said, affects the morale of our soldiers.

Recalling Modi saying he had met the President of China 18 times, the Congress leader asked what is the relationship of the PM with the Chinese President if he can’t take up border issues with him.

The Congress demands that the PM, the Defense Minister and the Foreign Minister should hold a conference, discuss the matter in Parliament and appoint a CDS soon.