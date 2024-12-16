Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya signs MoU with Indian Navy

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Navy here on Monday with an aim to enhance logistics-related education, research, and training for the Indian Navy.

The MoU, signed by Vice Admiral Deepak Kapoor (Controller of Logistics, Indian Navy) and Prof Manoj Choudhary (Vice-Chancellor, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya), sets a major milestone in bolstering India Navy’s logistics capabilities and operational efficiency.

The collaboration is set to strengthen the Indian Navy’s logistical framework by focusing on supply chain management, multimodal transportation, and sustainability in logistics. It also aligns with national development initiatives such as the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan 2021 and the National Logistics Policy 2022.

The MoU facilitates the exchange of expertise and case studies in areas such as AI applications, predictive analytics, and blockchain technology to elevate logistics practices. A specified number of Indian Navy officers will also have the opportunity to pursue academic degrees at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), alongside management development programmes designed exclusively for them.

Building on its existing partnerships with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya now caters to the education and research needs of all three defence services. The university’s central focus on transportation and logistics places it at the forefront of skill development and innovation in this critical sector.

Vice Admiral Deepak Kapoor emphasised that this collaboration would empower the Navy with advanced logistics capabilities and practical insights, while Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya benefits from the Navy’s operational expertise. Prof. Manoj Choudhary highlighted the role of efficient logistics in mobilising forces quickly and underscored the university’s commitment to fulfilling its national mandate through innovation and collaboration.

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, established in 2022 as a Central university under the Ministry of Railways, is dedicated to creating world-class talent in the logistics and transportation sectors.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, as its first Chancellor, the institution continues to lead the way in addressing India’s logistics challenges.

Rear Admiral Rajat Kapoor and senior officials from the Ministry of Railways, Indian Navy, and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya were present at the signing ceremony, marking a significant step forward in advancing India’s defence and logistics capabilities.