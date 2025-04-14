Gas Meters to undergo testing, verification & stamping before use in trade & commerce

The Department of Consumer Affairs has taken a significant step towards strengthening consumer protection, promoting fair trade practices, and ensuring accurate gas usage measurement by framing draft rules for Gas Meters under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011.

These rules make it mandatory for all gas meters used for domestic, commercial, and industrial purposes to undergo testing, verification, and stamping before their use in trade and commerce.

The re-verification of these gas meters is also prescribed under the rules to ensure their correctness when they are in use.

The draft rules by the ministry said the verified and stamped gas meters will prevent overcharging or under-measurement, reduce disputes, and provide guaranteed protection to consumers against faulty or manipulated devices.

Consumers stand to benefit directly through fair billing, improved energy efficiency, and reduced maintenance costs arising from standardised and compliant equipment, it said.

Further, the rules also provide a structured compliance framework for manufacturers and gas distribution companies, aligned with international best practices and OIML (International Organization of Legal Metrology) standards.

This alignment strengthens India’s commitment to global standards, boosts credibility in international trade, and encourages innovation and quality assurance within the domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

A technical committee consisting of representatives from the Indian Institute of Legal Metrology (IILM), Regional Reference Standard Laboratories (RRSLs), industry experts, and Voluntary Consumer Organizations (VCOs) was constituted to frame the draft. Simultaneously, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) was engaged to examine the draft and provide scientific and technical inputs.