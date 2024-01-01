Gangster Goldy Brar declared terrorist under UAPA

Notorious gangster Goldy Brar, who claimed the responsibility of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, was on Monday declared a designated terrorist by the Centre under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Brar, who is said to be a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is believed to be in Canada, where he went on a student visa in 2017.

Brar’s real name is Satinderjit Singh and he is a native of Punjab’s Faridkot. He is reportedly running his gang from Canada. He is wanted in several criminal cases, including murder and extortion.

Advertisement

In its notification, the Centre claimed that Brar currently lives in Canada’s Brampton and he is associated with the pro-Khalistani terror outfit Babbar Khalsa.

The government’s notification further claimed that the ganster is backed by a cross-border agency and “professes radical ideology, figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms.”

Brar has been accused of smuggling arms and ammunition from across the border using drones.

“The Central Government believes that Satwinder Singh @ Satinderjit Singh @ Goldy Brar is involved in terrorism and the said Satwinder Singh @ Satinderjit Singh @ Goldy Brar is to be added as a terrorist in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act,” it said.

Earlier last year, an Interpol notice had been issued against the ganster after a request from the Indian government.

He had claimed the responsibility of Moosewala’s brutal murder in 2022. Moosewala was shot multiple times in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

Later in an interview, Lawrence Bishnoi had also claimed that while he was not involved in Moosewala’s murder, he knew Goldy is planning something like that.