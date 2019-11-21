In an unusual case, a gang of thugs cheated several people of more than Rs 1.5 crore in Saharanpur by selling them a two-headed snake-like creature in the name of binging fortune in their lives.

The gang came to notice after it cheated a bank officer of Rs 72 lakh. They sold a two-headed creature calling it a snake to Shravan Kumar here who originally hails from Village Jirakpur of Mohali district in Punjab. The gang lured him by saying that its price in the international market is in millions as it is a rare species that would bring good fortune to its owner.

The bank officer bought it for Rs 72 lakh on October 13 and started looking for a buyer but the creature died after two days. When he asked the gang members to return the money they refused.

The officer then lodged a case at Chilkana Police Station of the district against Aas Mohammad (Chilkana), Jaswant (Village Kundi), Sarfaraz, Irshaad, Istakaar, and Kar Hasan (Village Samaspur).

Aas Mohammad, Jaswant, Irshad, and Sarfaraz have been arrested while the mastermind Istakaar is still at large and would be soon nabbed, told SP (City) Saharanpur Vineet Bhatnagar.

The SP said that the officer is presently posted with a bank`s Yamunanagar branch, a border town of Haryana. He came in contact with the members of this gang during his posting in Shahjahanpur town of the district.

The SSI of Chilkana Police Station Omendra Singh and SI Rajkumar Rana were informed on Wednesday that some persons are fighting with each other over money. The cops rushed to the spot and they were taken to the police station where they disclosed their identities as Aas Mohammad, Jaswant, Sarfaraz, and Irshad who were named in the case of duping a bank officer.

SSI Omendra Sing said that Rs 11 lakh and a knife were recovered from their possession. SP (City) Bhatnagar said that earlier, in Gangoh town of the district, a person was cheated of Rs 80 lakh by another gang of thugs by selling him a similar creature. The incident occurred about three months back and the accused were arrested while over Rs 70 lakh was recovered from their possession.

The SP City told that the gang first develops proximity with their target and then convinces them to buy this creature claiming it to be a rare and auspicious one. They also assure them of arranging a buyer at a higher price. They, however, inject something and the creature dies in a day or two and thereafter they refuse to help the buyer.