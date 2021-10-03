Follow Us:
Gandhinagar civic polls: PM Modi’s mother Heeraben casts her vote

People will use their franchise to elect 44 councillors across 11 wards of the GMC.

ANI | Gandhinagar | October 3, 2021 2:45 pm

Gujarat, Oct 03 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi shows her inked finger after casting her vote during Gandhinagar municipal corporation election, at Gandhinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi on Sunday cast her vote at a polling booth in Gandhinagar for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) election.

People will use their franchise to elect 44 councillors across 11 wards of the GMC. This will be the first major election after Bhupendra Patel took charge as the chief minister of Gujarat.

The BJP has been in power in the civic body, while Aam Aadmi Party is also contesting the election.

AAP’s Manish Sisodia held a roadshow on September 29.

The poll body had earlier postponed the election, originally scheduled in April, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

