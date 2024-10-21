Ganderbal terror attack: NIA team searches site for evidence

A day after the deadly terror attack at a construction site in the Gagangir area of the Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir, a four-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday reached the spot for investigation, sources said.

Sleuths of the probing agency led by a senior officer scanned the site for evidence and lifted material for further examination, the sources said.

A SP rank officer led the central counter-terrorism law enforcement agency’s team from the regional branch in view of indepth investigation into the matter.

The NIA is known for using the latest scientific methods of investigation and setting up such standards to ensure that all cases entrusted to the agency are detected.

Security forces and the police also fanned out in the adjoining areas of the construction site to track those involved in the attack.

The attack that took place on Sunday evening at a workers camp at the construction site in Ganderbal, left seven people dead, while security forces on Monday initiated a combing operation in the area.