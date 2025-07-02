Gadkari to inaugurate Ratu Road elevated corridor in Ranchi on Thursday

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the Ratu Road elevated corridor here on Thursday. The much-awaited infrastructure project is expected to ease traffic congestion in the state capital and significantly reduce travel time on a key stretch of the city.

The minister will first travel to Hur village in Garhwa district to inaugurate the Rehla four-lane road project at 12 noon. Following the event, he will return to Ranchi by helicopter at 2:15 PM.

In Ranchi, Gadkari will first pay tribute at the statue of Birsa Munda at Birsa Chowk before heading to the Ratu Road site. He will inaugurate the elevated corridor at 3:00 PM and then participate in a public meeting at OTC Ground, arriving there in a motorcycle rally.

The elevated corridor, constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), spans from Zakir Hussain Park to Pandra OTC Ground, covering a total length of 4 km with an additional 600 meters on Itki Road near Piska Mod. The new route is expected to reduce travel time between Raj Bhavan and Pandra from 30 minutes to just 5-7 minutes.

This is NHAI’s first project in the country to feature bulletproof barriers. According to Project Director Ekta Kumari, the decision was made in view of the corridor’s proximity to the Governor’s House. The structure also includes soundless barriers and view-cutters to minimize noise pollution for nearby residents, offices, clinics, hospitals, and schools.

Constructed using girder-steel composite technology, the corridor is built entirely from iron manufactured at SAIL, with components weighing up to 200 tonnes each. The corridor rests on strong pile foundations, providing high durability and load-bearing capacity.

The corridor is expected to serve as a critical traffic link for commuters from Lohardaga, Gumla, and Daltonganj, especially for ambulances and emergency vehicles which often face congestion on this route.

There are also aesthetic and environmental elements incorporated into the project. A mini-garden has been developed under the flyover, with dual streetlights installed on each pillar to enhance visibility and appeal. Plans are also underway for Sohrai painting on the pillars, showcasing tribal art unique to Jharkhand. A rainwater harvesting mechanism is being developed to collect runoff through the pillar drainage system.

The corridor includes several prominent selfie points, including sites near Raghubar City Centre, Mall of Ranchi, Ratu Road Durga Mandir, and Piska Mod near the Gurdwara, offering visual landmarks for city dwellers.

All preparations for the inaugural event have been completed.