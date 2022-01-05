Gadkari says centre will develop database of age, condition of bridges across India

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the Centre will framework a policy to know the condition and age of all the bridges across the country.

“The Ministry had prepared the Indian Bridge Management System in order to collect information about all the bridges of the country,” he said.

Speaking at the launch of the book “Building Bridges – Shaping the Future” written by Sachidanand Joshi and Vaibhav Dange, Gadkari said that the Centre is mulling over making use of stainless steel in the bridges being built on the seaside. He said this will help in increasing the strength and longevity of the bridges as well as making them more secure.

“We have a span of 30 metres in India. There is a span of 45 meters in Malaysia. This reduces the cost of the bridge by 30-40 per cent,” he said.

Gadkari emphasised multistorey road projects.

“Land acquisition is difficult in cities. There is a need to build three or four storey roads in the cities. A project has been made to run the metro over a two-storey road in Nagpur. Similarly, preparations are being made for a four-storey road project in Pune,” added the union minister.

