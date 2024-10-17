Gadkari sanctions Rs 1,255.59 cr for constructing 4-lane Northern Patiala Bypass

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved Rs 1,255.59 crore for constructing a 4-lane access-controlled Northern Patiala Bypass.

This project aims to significantly reduce traffic congestion in the city, enhance regional connectivity, and ensure smooth movement of goods and logistics. The bypass will provide a major boost to the region’s infrastructure and economy.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced in a post on ‘X’ that his ministry has approved Rs 1,255.59 crore for constructing a 28.9 km, 4-lane access-controlled Northern Patiala Bypass.

In his post on X, Gadkari said, “In Punjab, we have approved Rs 1255.59 crore for the construction of a 4-lane access-controlled Northern Patiala Bypass, spanning 28.9 km. This new bypass will complete the ring road around Patiala, significantly reducing traffic congestion in the city. The project will also improve regional connectivity and facilitate smooth movement of goods and logistics, providing a major boost to the area’s infrastructure and economy.”