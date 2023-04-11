Gadkari reviews work on militarily strategic Zojila, Z-Morh tunnels

Describing the strategic Zojila tunnel as the dream project of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday inspected two militarily important tunnels, the Zojila tunnel which connects Kashmir to Ladakh and the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonmarg area of central Kashmir. Gadkari was accompanied by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and members of the parliamentary committee of his ministry.

Saying that the dream of a tunnel for Ladakh was envisioned by Vajpayee during the Kargil War in 1999, Gadkari expressed his pleasure at the progress of the project and the fact that it is now close to completion. “Zojila is Asia’s largest tunnel and an engineering marvel with all-weather connectivity and the landmark signature project is scheduled to be completed by 2024,” he said.

The 13.145 km long, horseshoe-shaped single-tube, 2-lane road tunnel, passes under the Zoji-La pass connects Kashmir with Drass town in the Kargil district of Ladakh. This tunnel is seen as a long strategically critical landmark which will facilitate the movement of the Indian Army into the Ladakh region when heavy snowfall cuts off the existing road for several months.

“With the development of the Zojila Tunnel, we aim to achieve all-weather hassle-free connectivity between Kashmir and Kanyakumari. This tunnel is part of One India project where the government intended to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari,” Gadkari told media persons.

He said that working at the Zojila tunnel project is challenging, with engineers working in sub-zero temperatures that can drop to minus 26 degrees Celsius. “While 38 per cent is completed, other parts of the project are already commissioned,” he said.

The project includes a Smart Tunnel (SCADA) system, which has been constructed using the New Austrian Tunneling Method. It is equipped with facilities like CCTV, radio control, uninterrupted power supply, and ventilation. The use of modern technology in this project has saved the Centre more than Rs 5,000 crore.

The tunnel is expected to bring significant relief to the people of Ladakh who are cut off from the rest of the country during winters due to heavy snowfall. The minister also reviewed work on the Geo-strategically important Z-Morh Tunnel on Srinagar-Leh Highway. He said 19 tunnels are being constructed in Jammu and Kashmir at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore.

Till now 75 per cent work of Z-Morh Tunnel has been completed. A target has been set to dedicate this tunnel to the nation by December 2023, he said. An Intelligent Traffic Management System has been installed in Z-Morh Tunnel which will make it easier to control traffic. The tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to the Sonamarg tourist town.