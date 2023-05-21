G20 meeting a historic opportunity for Kashmir: L-G

A day before the beginning of three days long high-profile meeting of G20’s tourism working group in Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday described the event as a “historic opportunity” for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to showcase their rich culture, tourism, heritage and warm hospitality.

The L-G, through his ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ Radio programme, called upon the people of J&K UT for their active support and contribution in the successful conduct of the G20 event.

“G20’s 3rd tourism working group meeting starting from 22 May is a historic opportunity for 13 million citizens of J&K UT to showcase priceless culture, heritage, tourism and warm hospitality. All the citizens should come forward and be a part of this memorable event,” said the Lt Governor.

The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and more than 60 per cent of the world population. Such gathering will provide a huge boost to the shared vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ globally and accelerate socio-economic development of Jammu Kashmir, observed the Lt Governor.

This historic occasion of the G20 meeting will inspire the generations of Jammu Kashmir and infuse new enthusiasm, new confidence in the society to build future Jammu Kashmir, he added.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened for the 3-days international event that is expected to boost tourism in Kashmir.

The G20 nations include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

However, China has opposed the G20 tourism meeting in, what it described, “disputed territory of Kashmir” and announced that it will not attend the event.

The meeting is being seen as an opportunity to persuade the member countries to withdraw their negative advisories to their respective citizens against visiting Kashmir.

These advisories against visiting Kashmir were issued 33 years ago when terrorism broke out in Jammu and Kashmir in 1990. The advisory against visiting Jammu and Ladakh was withdrawn a few years ago but it continues to be applicable for Kashmir where foreign tourists are not seen for the past several years.

The traffic police have ordered restrictions on movement of vehicular traffic on 24 May on certain routes around the venue of the meeting. Vehicles shall not be allowed to move beyond the Nehru Park and Boulevard Road along the Dal Lake. The meeting will be held in the SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake.

Elite NSG and Marine Commandos are helping the police and the paramilitary forces to secure the venues of the event. Commandos of the CRPF have been deployed at the Boulevard Road and other vulnerable points around the venue of the meeting.

The route from Srinagar airport to Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) — the venue of the meeting — has been given a massive facelift with the G20 logos painted on walls and hoardings installed to welcome the delegates.

Massive sanitisation and area domination exercises have been carried out in the areas around the venues, along the route and in vulnerable spots of the city.