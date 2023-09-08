G20 better forum than UN: Farooq

There are several member countries in the UN whereas the G20 meeting takes place in every member country on a rotational basis and it is a normal process, he pointed out.

Dr. Abdullah was talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a party function in Srinagar that was held to offer tributes to Sheikh Abdullah on his 41st death anniversary.

“G20 summit is a normal process. It rotates between the 20 member countries. It is a good forum where these 20 countries put themselves together and discuss their issues and look for their solutions. It is a good forum rather than the UN where there are so many countries.”

When asked what the holding of the meeting in India means for the country, Abdullah said such meetings take place in every member country on a rotational basis. “Did the G20 not take place in the other countries? It will happen in Brazil next year, then rotate again,” the NC president said.

When asked whether he had received the invitation for the dinner hosted by the President, the Lok Sabha MP said “no”. “Why should the president invite me? I don’t see why the president would invite me,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

To another question about the Bharat-India name change row, the former Union minister said the Constitution has both the names and there is no difference between the two.

“If you see the prime minister’s aircraft, both India and Bharat are written on it as well. I don’t see any difference between the two, if anyone sees any difference, then they know that, I do not. They are both the same things. It is the media which creates controversy,” he said. On the question about ”One nation, one election proposal”, he said let the government put it before Parliament, “we will see what we will do”.

On the fresh notification by election authorities in Ladakh for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council polls in Kargil after giving the ‘plough’ symbol to the NC, Dr. Abdullah said the notification has been issued and the elections will take place and the people will vote in October.

It is worth mentioning that in reference to the events related to G20 earlier held in Srinagar and Ladakh, Dr. Abdullah had in the month of May slammed the local BJP leadership for not raising the issue of not holding any meeting of the forum in Jammu.

“It is very unfortunate that the G20 meeting can be held in Ladakh and Kashmir but not in Jammu. Is Jammu not important? It is unfortunate that not a single BJP leader, even those who chanted ‘Jammu, Jammu and Dogra, Dogra’ raised the issue. They have taken Jammu for granted believing that it is in their pocket.”