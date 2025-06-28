G Kishan Reddy pledges strong central support for sustainable mining in North-East

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Saturday reaffirmed the Centre’s “unwavering support” for accelerating mineral and coal development across India’s eight North-Eastern states.

Speaking on the second day of the 2nd North-East Mining Ministers’ Conclave in Guwahati, Reddy emphasized that robust mining infrastructure, faster project clearances, and eco-friendly practices are crucial to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision.

“Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim are our Ashta Lakshmi,” the minister told delegates, stressing that stronger Centre–state coordination would generate employment, attract investment, and drive inclusive growth.

Ministers and senior officials from all eight states presented detailed roadmaps outlining block auctions, exploration of critical minerals, coal mine revival efforts, and strategies to develop minor minerals while ensuring environmental safeguards.

Several representatives called for increased financial and technical assistance from the Centre to address logistical challenges in the resource-rich yet infrastructure-deficient region.

Additional Secretary (Mines) Sanjay Lohiya used the platform to urge the Geological Survey of India, Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited, and state agencies to “dramatically scale up” modern, time-bound exploration—especially for strategic minerals vital for energy security and high-tech manufacturing.

“The policy and budgetary push is already in place; it must now translate into action on the ground,” he said.

On the sidelines of the conclave, Reddy inaugurated a new Indian Bureau of Mines regional office in Guwahati, alongside Assam Mines Minister Kaushik Rai and Mines Secretary VL Kantha Rao.

Officials said the facility will strengthen regulatory oversight and provide technical support to emerging mining projects across the North-East.