G-20: Security forces step up vigil

Ahead of the high-profile G20’s tourism working group meeting in Srinagar, security forces along the international border with Pakistan have stepped up vigil against cross-border tunneling by Pakistani agencies to push in trained terrorists.

BSF and intelligence agencies at the international border in the Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts have been put on high alert against mechanisations of Pakistan, which are building cross-border tunnels to push in terrorists and also arms, ammunition and drugs.

The BSF had detected a couple of such tunnels in the recent past. Security forces are also maintaining vigil on attempts of Pakistan to drop arms and ammunition along the border with the help of drones.

Reviewing the security arrangements for the G20 event in a high level meeting in Srinagar, DGP Dilbag Singh stressed on strengthening both border and hinterland security grid and directed the officers to focus on counter terrorist operations and to target the over-ground worker (OGW) network.

He also stressed for strengthening measures for intelligence collection especially at ground level and its sharing among the forces. He also stressed for strengthening the inter-state check posts on the national highway at Lakhanpur in Jammu.

Special DG CID J&K RR Swain, ADGP CRPF J&K, Nalin Prabhat, ADGPs SJM Gillani, Dr SD Singh Jamwal, MK Sinha, Vijay Kumar, IGP BSF Frontier Headquarters Kashmir Ashok Yadav, IG CRPF (Ops) Kashmir MS Bhatia, IGP Traffic J&K Vikramjeet Singh, IGP Hqrs PHQ BS Tuti, BGS Ops 15th Corps, DIGs Sujit Kumar, Imtiaz Ismail Parray, Abdul Qayoom and Javid Iqbal Matoo, SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam, AIGs of PHQ, SSP Security, SSP Traffic Srinagar besides Kashmir based IR and armed police Commandants attended the meetings.

DIGs and SSPs briefed about the prevailing security scenario in their respective jurisdictions besides measures taken to ensure a peaceful environment in the valley.

Stressing for further strengthening the coordination among all forces, DGP said that a close liaison must be maintained at every level to foil any attempt of troublemakers and strict action to be taken against any person involved.

He directed for increased patrolling and night domination to ensure that anti-peace elements are not given any chance to create any disturbance. He stressed on maintaining alertness for which he advised placement of check posts and joint patrolling to check the movement of anti-national elements especially on inter-district routes and in periphery.

The DGP stressed for ensuring all the possible measures to ensure security of vital installations and protected persons. He advised the officers that the security plans to be reviewed in view of changing circumstances and be executed on ground efficiently to foil any nefarious design of anti national elements.

The DGP discussed in detail all arrangements to be made for smooth conduct of the event and directed officers to ensure that all the necessary arrangements are in place well in time. Emerging challenges and their counter measures were also threadbare discussed during the meeting.

He emphasized coordinated security arrangements for the event among all the forces besides with civil administration. The DGP also stressed for reviewing all the arrangements jointly by all the stakeholders to ensure synergy and better coordination.