Fusion Yoga, healthy food at Ministry of Ayush’s pavilion at IITF-2021

As the India International Trade Fair kicks off today, the stall of Ministry of Ayush witnessed live performance of fusion yoga by practitioners from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, free medical consultation by experts of various Ayush streams and a display of various food items that promote nutrition and good health.

The activities at the pavilion revolved around the theme of ‘Holistic health, Nutritious Diet’, which the Ministry of Ayush propagates through various Indian traditional medicine systems.

Various institutes and research bodies of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy streams have set up their counters at the MoA’s pavilion in hall number 10 of Pragati Maidan to make people aware on how they can maintain good health through nutritious foods and good dietary habits available under the AYUSH system.

The visitors were given medicinal plants with the focus on giloy, a herb with multiple health benefits. The visitors were taught how they can refresh and re-energise themselves at their workplaces in just five minutes by practicing the Yoga protocol mentioned in the Y-Break mobile application.

A new set of ready-to-cook nutraceuticals-based items that provide necessary dietary support to the patients of diabetes, obesity, chronic pains, and anaemia among others have also been displayed at the Ministry of Ayush’s pavilion.

Packed in powder form, these recipes have been developed by the research scholars of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) under Mahabhaishajya, a proposed food start-up of the institute. These recipes include candy, an appetizer, flour, and a laddoo among others. The packets have the method of preparation and the health benefits mentioned on them.

The visitors were also given Murabba-e Amla, Harira, Unani Kahwa and Halwa Gheekar to taste at the counter of Unani stream, Bhringraj Chocolate at Siddha counter apart from Roasted gram and black sesame laddoos and nutritious cookies.

Besides, a new set of ready-to-cook nutraceutical-based food items that will provide necessary dietary support to the patients of diabetes, obesity, chronic pains, and anaemia among others will also be the major attraction at the Ministry of Ayush’s stall at Hall No. 10 of the India International Trade Fair this year.

Nutraceuticals are largely the products derived from food sources with extra health benefits in addition to the basic nutritional value found in them.

“Along with medicines we need to take care of our diet also. Our ancient texts also contain such recipes,” said a senior Ministry of Ayush official.

Trade Fair, as it is commonly known, is a mega event organised every year to promote trade and investment and provide a common platform to the manufacturers, traders, exporters and importers. While the first five days of the event, from November 14 to 18, will be reserved for traders and investors, the trade fair will open for general public on November 19.

Being organised in the 75th year of Independence under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign, IITF-2021 is based on ‘Atmnirbhar Bharat’ theme this year.