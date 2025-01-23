Logo

# India

FS Misri to visit China this week

In a major step towards normalisation of Sino-India ties, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit Beijing on 26-27 January for a meeting of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister mechanism between the two countries.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 23, 2025 6:19 pm

”The resumption of this bilateral mechanism flows from the agreement at the leadership level to discuss the next steps for India-China relations, including in the political, economic, and people-to-people domains,” The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The trip follows recent efforts by the two countries to ease tensions after a breakthrough in October last year to end the prolonged military stand-off at eastern Ladakh. Mr Misri’s trip is likely to focus on easing visas, resuming direct flights, and strengthening economic ties between the two neighbouring countries.

