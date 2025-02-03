“From student to storyteller: Trailer Making Competition fuels the dreams of future filmmakers”

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in association with Reskill, and Netflix, is organizing a Trailer Making Competition, as part of upcoming WAVES 2025. With over 3,200 registrations already done , the competition offers participants a unique opportunity to craft compelling trailers using Netflix’s extensive content library. The registrations remain open till March 31, 2025, encouraging both students and professionals to showcase their skills in video editing, storytelling, and trailer production.

A statement from the I&B Ministry spokesperson said that the Delhi Roadshow, held at the Gurutegh Bahadur 4th Centenary Engineering College (GTB4CEC), marked a key milestone in the competition’s nationwide journey. This event served as a platform for budding creators to receive hands-on training in advanced video editing techniques, including green screen editing and color correction. Attendees also participated in creative challenges, where they designed trailers based on various themes, and gained valuable industry insights from experts.

The competition not only offers participants a chance to hone their craft but also provides them with exciting rewards. All valid submissions will receive a Certificate of Participation, while the top 50 entrants will earn a Certificate of Excellence, alongside recognition from Netflix and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). The top 20 will also be honored with exclusive trophies, merchandise, and the opportunity to attend the WAVES Summit, where their achievements will be celebrated, the release read.

The competition, which is organized in collaboration with Reskilll, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Netflix, seeks to identify and nurture the next generation of filmmakers and storytellers.