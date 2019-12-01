As Border Security Force celebrates its 55th Raising day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the personnel on twitter, “Greetings to all BSF personnel and their families on BSF’s Raising Day. This force has been diligently protecting our borders.”

“During natural disasters and crisis situations, BSF personnel have always worked hard to serve the citizens,” he further added.

The BSF was raised in 1965 with the specific purpose of manning Indian borders as the ”First Line of Defence” against infiltration, smuggling and military assault.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the forces as he tweeted, “From sand to snow, their dedication to serve the motherland in extreme weather conditions is truly inspirational. I salute the courage & sacrifice of our BSF personnel.”

Actor Aamir Khan also congratulated the BSF on twitter, “I wish all ranks of

@BSF_India and their families ‘Happy 55th BSF Raising Day.'”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his pride for the forces as he tweeted, “We are proud of their courage, valour, fortitude and service to the nation.”

Actor Ritiesh Deshmukh also “saluted” the forces and congratulated it for its achievements.