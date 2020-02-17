As the US President is slated to travel to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in addition to New Delhi, he will make a stop in Ahmedabad in Gujarat to address a joint public meeting with PM Modi, Shiv Sena on Monday said the ongoing preparation for the much awaited visit of US President Donald Trump is a reflection of the “slave mentality” of Indians.

Sena its party mouthpiece Saamana’s editorial said, “Trump’s India trip is like the visit of a “Badshah” (emperor).

While taking a dig on the reports that a wall is being constructed on a plot having several slum structures in Ahmedabad ahead of Trump’s visit, the Sena said the US president’s trip would neither stop the fall of rupee’s value in forex market nor offer betterment to those (slum dwellers) behind the wall.

“Before Independence, British King or Queen used to visit one of their slave nations like India. The kind of preparations going on from taxpayers’ money for the arrival of Trump is similar to it. This reflects the slave mentality of Indians,” it said.

While taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) move to build wall on a plot to “hide the slums” on the route through which Trump’s convoy would pass Sena said, “Former prime minister Indira Gandhi had once given the slogan ‘Garibi Hatao’, which was ridiculed for a long time. It seems now Modi’s plan is ‘Garibi chupao’ (hide poverty).”

The Marathi publication wondered, “Is there any financial allocation for such a wall being built in Ahmedabad? Is the US going to offer loan to India to build such walls across the country?”

“We have heard Trump is going to be in Ahmedabad for only three hours but the wall construction is costing almost Rs 100 crore to the state exchequer,” it said.

According to Sena, the US president’s visit is basically a political arrangement between Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump.

“Last year, ‘Howdy, Modi!’ (a mega event jointly addressed by the Indian prime minister and Trump) was organised in the US. A similar programme, ‘Kem Chho Trump’ (Gujarati expression for how are you Trump), has been now organised (in Ahmedabad) ahead of the US elections, chiefly because of a sizable number of Gujarati people living in America,” the Sena mouthpiece claimed.

“But this visit of President Trump is neither going to stop further fall of rupee in the forex market nor offer betterment to those behind the wall (being built in front of slums in Ahmedabad),” it said.

The Sena in its editorial said Trump is “not someone very wise or a statesman or someone who cares for the whole world”, but he has to be treated with respect as he represents the mighty US. Sometimes you have to treat someone with respect to get your things done.”

In September last, PM Modi during the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston, had invited President Trump and his family to India. PM Modi and President Trump are slated to jointly address a massive public rally at the newly built Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 24. He will also visit the famous Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and take part in a roadshow with PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his happiness over US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s visit to India on February 24 and 25.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he is “delighted” that Trump and his wife will be visiting Delhi this month and added, “India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests”.

“This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship,” he tweeted.

The AMC on Friday had said the construction of around four feet wall (in height), was approved much before US president’s Gujarat visit was finalised.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Sunday tweeted a series of posters saying that the event is now christened as ‘Namaste Trump’ instead of ‘Kem Chho Trump,’ apparently to give it a pan-India appeal.