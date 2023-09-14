Fresh wave of terror attacks call BJP’s bluff: Farooq Abdullah

Slamming the BJP Government for misleading the nation with the claim of normalcy in J&K, MP and National Conference (NC) chief Dr. Farooq Abdullah, on Thursday, expressed concern over the fresh wave of terror attacks across the Union Territory (UT).

Farooq was reacting to the killing of three security forces personnel at Kokernag in Anantnag and a soldier in Rajouri during encounters with terrorists.

Expressing concern over the killing of innocent people and security personnel, the NC leader criticised the BJP-led Central government for claiming that terrorism has ended in Jammu and Kashmir.

“While the government is beating the trumpet of normalcy in J&K, why are encounters and killings still happening? This is a big tragedy for us and it seems unending,” stated Farooq. He stressed that the only path to ensure real peace on the ground is through dialogue between India and Pakistan. War, he asserted, is not an option. “Until a path to peace is established, true peace remains elusive,” he said.

During a visit to the residence of former DIG Ghulam Hassan Bhat, whose son, DSP Himayun Bhat, lost his life in an encounter in Anantnag, Farooq highlighted the alarming nature of the situation and the urgent need for a lasting solution to bring peace to the region.

“It is a big loss for the family and the country. You have seen that a colonel and a major have also been killed, besides this young DSP. There is no doubt that this destruction has been going but the government is shouting that terrorism has ended. You tell me, has it ended,” he asked.

On the reports that Pakistan was sending terrorists through Nepal and Punjab, Farooq said he was neither in the intelligence nor in the government to throw light on it. “Whichever country they come from, they are fully trained. I fear that these foreign terrorists might be from another country, they are so well trained,” he said.

On being asked whether he meant Afghanistan, Farooq refused to point fingers at anyone.

He said India and Pakistan would have to come to the dialogue table if they wanted to end bloodshed and find lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Wars did not resolve issues in the past nor will they bring peace in the future. “Such incidents will continue if there is no dialogue,” he added.

Former chief minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah noted that there was a stark difference between the normalcy claims of the BJP government and the ground reality in Jammu and Kashmir. Encounters have started in Rajouri and other places where terrorism was wiped off during our regime. He accused the Centre of misleading people on the ground situation here.

Mission PDP, the YouTube handle of PDP was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when it said; “Today, when the whole country is in grief, the screams of the families of the martyrs are tearing everyone’s heart. Then the insensitive Prime Minister of this country is busy campaigning in Madhya Pradesh and asking for votes”.

Reacting to the martyrdom of three security forces personnel, PDP leader and former minister Naeem Akhtar said the policy of the government has failed and as such they should review their approach to the deteriorating situation.