‘Fresh fruit exports increased from $ 516.26 million to $ 768.54 million’

The export of fresh fruits from India has increased from $ 516.26 million in 2014-15 to $768.54 million in 2020-21.

The promotion of exports of agricultural products, including dairy products like curd and cheese, is a continuous process. To promote the export of dairy products, an Export Promotion Forum (EPF) has been constituted under the aegis of the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

The EPF has representation from trade/industry, line Ministries/Departments, regulatory agencies, research institutes, state governments etc. Meetings of the EPF are held regularly to discuss the various issues affecting exports, such as SPS/ TBT issues, market access issues, plans for export promotion and capacity building programmes. Recommendations made by the EPFs are passed on to the relevant authorities for appropriate action.

Mathura and Banaskantha districts in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat respectively have been identified as clusters for the export of dairy products. APEDA has organized awareness cum capacity-building programmes for farmers/Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) in these clusters.

APEDA also provides assistance to exporters of dairy products under various components of its export promotion scheme.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel informed this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.