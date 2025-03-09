Free livelihood skill development courses for youth in southern Chhattisgarh

The NMDC, under its CSR program, has partnered with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) to provide free skill development training courses for 500 youth from Dantewada and Bastar districts.

The program is designed to generate employment opportunities in the region by equipping young individuals with industry-relevant skills. NMDC will be fully funding the course fees of all 500 students to ensure that students can participate in these skill development course.

The courses offered under this initiative cover multiple levels of qualification. For 8th pass students, courses include Machine Operator – Plastics Processing, Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Plastic Extrusion, Plastic Recycling, FRP Operator, and more, with a total of 400 seats available. Similarly, 10th pass students can enroll in Diploma in Plastic Technology (DPT) and Diploma in Plastic Mold Technology (DPMT), with 80 seats in total. For graduates in science, a PG Diploma in Plastics Processing & Testing (PGD-PPT) is available, offering 20 seats.

After completing these courses, students will have the opportunity to earn between ₹15,000 – ₹25,000 per month, as CIPET guarantees 70% placement for successful candidates. This ensures financial stability and career growth for youth in the region.

Enrollment for these free courses will begin from March 10 onwards for students from Dantewada and Bastar districts. Candidates from Dantewada can enroll on March 10 and 11 at Mangal Bhawan, Kirandul, while students from Bastar can enroll on March 12 at Gram Panchayat, Nagarnar and March 13 at Gram Panchayat office, Chokawada.

By providing free skill-based education, NMDC is not only ensuring employment for local youth but also strengthening the region’s economy. As more skilled workers enter the job market, it will lead to increased industrial growth, higher income levels, and economic self-sufficiency for families. The program has the potential to encourage local entrepreneurship, reducing migration in search of jobs and creating a sustainable workforce within Dantewada and Bastar.

NMDC has been a key player in fostering employment opportunities in Dantewada through various skill development and education programs such as Chhoo Lo Aasman, NMDC ITI Bhansi, Shiksha Sahyog Scholarship Yojana and Balika Shiksha Yojana. Through this latest initiative with CIPET, NMDC continues to uplift local youth by providing them with career-oriented education that leads to guaranteed employment and economic stability.

This is a golden opportunity for the youth of Dantewada and Bastar to gain valuable skills and secure a stable future. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the designated enrollment centers and register for their preferred course within the given timeframe. For more information the students can contact Mr. Sukhram Gawde at 8305547737 or Mr. Vinod Pandey at 8718888144.

To Know more, click on the link to watch the video: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15BLmu84umI-8VxPMZkyJ3wco6GNZa1-d?usp=sharing