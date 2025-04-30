Free encroached land without delay, punish the bullies: CM Yogi tells officers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Wednesday to immediately clear encroachments on land belonging to the poor, and take strict legal action against the culprits, warning that those who exploit the vulnerable will face consequences.

Speaking at the Janata Darshan held outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at Gorakhnath Temple, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to justice and prosperity for every citizen, urging officers to act with transparency, impartiality, and sensitivity.

CM Adityanath heard the grievances of around 200 people at the Janata Darshan. Among them was a distressed woman who shared details of a long-standing land dispute. The Chief Minister directed officials to take swift action and assured her that justice would be delivered without delay. As the woman expressed her heartfelt thanks, she also said she did not have the fare to return home. Deeply moved, CM Yogi replied gently, “Don’t worry, you will be given the fare to return home,” and instructed the temple management to provide the necessary assistance.

The CM instructed officials to ensure a speedy and high-quality resolution of people’s issues.

As in previous sessions, several individuals sought financial help for medical treatment. The CM assured them of full government support. Handing their applications to officials, he instructed that treatment cost estimates be prepared promptly and submitted for approval.

Some attendees had brought their children, with whom CM Adityanath interacted warmly, blessing them, gifting chocolates, and asking about their studies. He even fed chocolates to a few younger ones and affectionately held and blessed four-month-old twin siblings.

The CM began his day with prayers at Guru Gorakhnath’s shrine and the samadhi of his Guru, Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath. He then visited the temple premises, performed Gauseva at the Gaushala.

Advertisement