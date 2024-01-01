Fraudsters con people in name of donation for Ram Temple construction; VHP flags concern

Weeks ahead of the grand consecration of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, a racket is allegedly defrauding people in the guise of collecting donations to support the construction of the temple.

This scam has prompted the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to approach Uttar Pradesh police. The VHP has also issued a warning on social media, asking people not to fall prey to the scam.

“Alert..!! Some individuals are attempting fraud by creating fake IDs in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra to deceive people. @HMOIndia @CPDelhi @dgpup @Uppolice should take prompt action against such individuals,” VHP’s National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a post on X on Sunday.

“Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas has not authorized anyone to collect funds for this occasion. We have sent the formal complaint to the @dgpup and @Igrangelucknow to take immediate steps in the matter of faith,” he added.

The VHP spokesperson also issued a video message, claiming that they had been informed about the racket trying to loot devotees in the name of donations for the temple.

“We have been informed that some people are trying to collect money through social media by creating a fake ID in the name of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra and generating a fake QR code,” Bansal said in the video message.

“Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has not given anyone any right to collect money in any way. And those who are making such efforts want to cheat people in a fraudulent manner, and action should be taken against them. For this, I have immediately informed the Ministry of Home Affairs, DGP Uttar Pradesh, and the Delhi Commissioner of Police and demanded that the strictest action be taken against such people. And people should also be careful. This is a time of celebration, and we are going to give invitations and not accept any donation or gift of any kind,” he added.

According to the VHP, a miscreant identified as Abhishek Kumar sought funds for Ayodhya Temple Development on social media.

“He has posted the UPI QR codes in Facebook groups with the line ‘Ram Mandir Ayodhya Chanda pradarshan Karen.’ On scanning the QR Code, UPI will direct the user to UPI ID ‘9040914736@Paytm’ with the name Manisha Nallabelly,” Girish Bhardwaj, a VHP member said in a letter to the Uttar Pradesh DGP and IG.

He further mentioned in the letter that the Shri Ram Janmbhumi Teerth Kshetra Trust has clarified many times that no private person or people are authorized to collect funds for the temple.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is a trust set that has been given the responsibility of the construction and management of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“There seems to be a malicious motive to deceive unsuspecting devotees and use social media to collect money illegally. At a time when the entire nation is rejoicing over the Ram Temple inauguration, such preposterous activities should be nipped in the bud. I have attached screenshots for your reference. Please do the needful in this regard,” Bhardwaj added in his letter.