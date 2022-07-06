France’s Alstom to supply trains for Bhopal, Indore Metro projects

The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MPMRCL) has awarded French mobility company Alstom the contract to supply 156 Movia metro cars with 15 years of comprehensive maintenance for the Bhopal and Indore Metro projects, official said on Wednesday.

A contract (memorandum of understanding) was singed between MPMRCL and Alstom worth Rs 3200 crore aiming to provide benefit of Metro services to over 5.7 million people in Bhopal and Indore. As per the MPMRCL, Alstom will be responsible for installation of latest generation of communications-based train control (CBTC) signalling system as well as train control and telecommunication systems, each with seven years of comprehensive maintenance.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Altsom stated that it would be responsible for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, tests and commissioning of 52 standard gauge Movia metro passenger trains of 3-car configuration each.

It said that 27 trains will be delivered for Bhopal and 25 trains for Indore. These metro trains would be built at Alstom’s state-of-the-art rolling stock manufacturing facility in Savli (Gujarat). These ultramodern, light-weight trains will operate at a top speed of 80 km/h, across the 31 km line in Bhopal with 30 stations and the 31.5 km line in Indore with 29 stations.

“We are delighted to be awarded this significant contract from MPMRCL and this collaboration will lay a strong foundation for an efficient and sustainable mass transport system for the cities of Bhopal and Indore. As India moves towards its vision of using green and clean energy for public mobility, Alstom takes pride in being its long-standing partner in this journey and help write the country’s growth story. Following the Agra-Kanpur metro project, winning this contract is a strong validation of our commitment to deliver mobility solutions that meet the specific requirements of our customers,” said Olivier Loison, Managing Director, Alstom India cluster.

“Alstom India has a history of successfully delivering world-class metro trains for major cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kochi in India and internationally for Sydney, Queensland and Montreal. The company is currently manufacturing metro trains for Agra-Kanpur, Mumbai Metro Line 3 and modern trainsets for India’s first semi high-speed Delhi-Meerut RRTS project,” Loison added.