France, Italy, Congo reaffirm support to India’s fight against terror

France, Italy, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) have reaffirmed solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism. The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, during its engagements in France, conveyed India’s continuous fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The delegation’s visit to France comes under India’s unprecedented diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan’s sustained role in cross-border terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform different nations about Pakistan’s links to terrorism and India’s strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad held interactions with senior journalists from leading French and international media outlets on Tuesday. The conversation focused on India’s firm and unwavering stance against terrorism.

The delegates conveyed that India remains resolute in its efforts to counter terrorism and called for greater international solidarity on this critical global challenge.

“Following the media interaction, the delegation held meetings at the French National Assembly with Members of Parliament led by Thierry Tesson, President of the France-India Friendship Group. Later, at the French Senate, they met with Senators from the France-India Friendship Group led by Vice President Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, along with members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence,” the Indian Embassy in France said in a statement.

Throughout the meetings, the Ravi Shankar Prasad-led MPs underlined India’s deep commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“The French parliamentarians expressed strong solidarity with India’s position, and support in the fight against terrorism, and reaffirmed the shared values that underpin the France-India strategic partnership,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Stefania Craxi, head of Italian Senate’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, on Wednesday proposed enhancing cooperation with India to address the global scourge of terrorism during a meeting with the visiting Indian all-party Parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The delegation briefed the Italian Senator about India’s united stance against terrorism in all its forms, and zero tolerance against cross border terrorism.

“During our visit to Italy, my colleagues from the all-party delegation and I had the privilege of meeting Senator Stefania Craxi, Chair of the Senate’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee. We apprised her of India’s firm stance against terrorism in all its forms, underscoring our zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism. Senator Craxi echoed our sentiments, emphasising the need for a unified global response to terrorism and proposing enhanced cooperation between India and Italy to tackle this pressing challenge,” Prasad posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the delegation landed in Rome after concluding a highly-successful visit to France and was received by India’s Ambassador to Italy Vani Rao who also gave a briefing.

Meanwhile, another all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde has successfully concluded its diplomatic mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), emphasising India’s firm stand against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and garnering the African nation’s support for its anti-terror stance.

The Indian MPs, on Tuesday, met senior Congolese leaders, including President of the Committee of Foreign Affairs of Congo’s National Assembly Berthold Ulungu, Deputy President Christophe Bowulu, President of Sub-Commission in-charge of Foreign Affairs Jethro Muyombi Tshimbu, and Committee Member Igwabi Mushengezi Pauline.

The meetings highlighted India’s decisive action against terrorism through Operation Sindoor and conveyed its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards terror networks operating from across the border.

The delegation underscored the gravity of the Pahalgam terror attack and shared details of India’s Operation Sindoor, carried out to neutralise terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a symbolic show of solidarity, Berthold Ulungu strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack and extended condolences on behalf of the Committee to the families of the victims.

“Berthold Ulungu condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack and conveyed that DRC shares the pain and grief of the people of India who are facing these atrocities. He conveyed condolences on behalf of the Committee to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack,” the Indian Embassy in Congo said in a statement.