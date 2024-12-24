FRAI urges govt for tech platform for kirana stores

Federation of Retailer Association of India (FRAI) on Tuesday urged the government to provide enhanced technology to Kirana stores to enable them to compete with e-commerce platforms.

While outlining the technology platform for small shopkeepers, the FRAI, on the occasion of Bhartiya Grahak Diwas todayt, stressed that the present lot of quick commerce players or any big online players should be kept out of such a platform. Given their extensive resources, these big players could dominate such a platform, undermining the very purpose of supporting Kirana stores and leaving them once again at a disadvantage, they added.

On the occasion, the BJP MP from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, said, “Kirana stores are facing problems due to the rise of quick commerce players. These platforms are pushing near-expired goods, stale fruits and vegetables, and engaging in deep discounting and predatory pricing, all while operating through dark stores. We will take up these issues in the Parliament and beyond, to ensure that such practices are addressed and that Kirana stores are protected.

He said , “Today is Bhartiya Grahak Divas and I believe that both the shopkeeper and the consumers are two sides of the same coin. For shopkeepers, it is crucial to stay updated and embrace all channels to meet the evolving expectations of customers. I am committed to ensuring that traders and Kirana store owners receive the best digital tools to connect with their customers, enabling them to modernize, update, and computerize their businesses for the future.”

The FRAI also highlighted the growing threat of organised players and emphasised that the rise of e-commerce and quick commerce platforms is putting the very existence of traditional Kirana stores at risk. These retailers have already suffered humungous financial setbacks in the last couple of years and are barely managing to sustain their livelihoods, given the high inflationary condition. FRAI also highlighted that the livelihoods of millions of retailers are at stake, and their shops are on the verge of closure.