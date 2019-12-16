The fourth phase of the Jharkhand election on Monday recorded around 62 per cent voter turnout, on 15 seats in the 81-seat assembly.

As per the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout till 5 pm was 62.46 per cent with no report of violence. In the fourth phase of the election, the highest voting was reported from Chandankyari constituency with 75.50 per cent.

In the fourth phase, 47,85,009 voters were covered, including 7,430 service voters and 64,318 PwD voters who were eligible to cast their vote in 6,101 booths, out of which 4,296 were in the rural area. There were 221 candidates whose fate would be decided including 22 females and 1 third gender.

The maximum candidates from a constituency was from Bokari seat where 25 candidates are contesting while the minimum was eight on Nirsa seat.

Voting for the fourth phase on Monday started at 7 am and ended at 3 pm on five seats including Bagodar, Jamua, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi, which are Maoists affected area while on remaining seats it ended at 5 pm.

Prominent candidates whose fate is in the fray in the fourth phase of election include current Labour Minister Raj Paliwar, Tourism Development Minister Amar Kumar Bauri, and Raj Kishore Mahto of the AJSU.

According to the Election Commission of India, there was no incident of violence reported in the fourth phase of the Jharkhand election.

The final voter turnout in the 2014 assembly election was 64.66%.

The fifth and final phase of the election will be held on December 20 for the remaining 16 seats. The counting and results for the election will be declared on December 23.