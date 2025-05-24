Four wildlife vigilants, including young conservationist, killed in Jaisalmer road accident

Young wildlife conservationist Radheshyam Pemani, a forest department employee and their two associates were killed in a road accident in the Lathi region of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan late Friday night.

The four – Pemani, Shyam Prasad Bishnoi, Kanvraj Singh Bhati and a forest department employee Surendra Singh were going to a nearby jungle to avert attempted deer poaching when their jeep rammed into a speeding truck on the outskirts of Lathi.

The four died on the spot as the collision was so powerful that their vehicle was badly damaged. Police rescuers had to work hard to retrieve the bodies.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said, “Saddened to hear the shocking news of the demise of young wildlife conservationist Pemani ji and his three accompanying wildlife vigilants. I pray for eternal peace to the departed souls”.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, LoP Rajasthan Tika Ram Jully and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra have expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Pemani and his three accomplices.

Local traders in Lathi kept their shops and business establishments closed to mourn the deaths of four people.