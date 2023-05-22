Four shooters tasked by Lawrence Bishnoi to attack rival gang members held

Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has arrested four shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were tasked to attack members of rival gangs.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Monday said those arrested have been identified as Mehfooz alias Vishal Khan of Saidpura in Dera Bassi, Manjeet Singh alias Guri of Khedi Gujran in Dera Bassi, Ankit of Narainpur in Panchkula and Goldy of Kheri in Panchkula. Police teams have recovered six pistols along with 26 live cartridges from their possession.

The DGP said, following reliable inputs, a team of AGTF arrested the four shooters, who were tasked by Lawrence Bishnoi to attack their rival gang members. He said all the four arrested accused are history sheeters and have been facing criminal cases of heinous crimes including attempt to murder, car-jacking, extortion, Arms Act etc in states of Punjab and Haryana.

The additional DGP and AGTF chief Promod Ban said the accused Mehfooz alias Vishal was wanted in a case pertaining to recovery of six pistols, wherein his aide identified as Nitish Rana was arrested by the Dhakoli Police, while he managed to escape from the spot.

Accused Vishal was also involved in a firing incident that took place at the premises of Pub & Restaurant, Brew Bros in Mohali in March 2022, he said, adding that he had opened fire on the directions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to extort money.

Ban said further investigations are on and more revelations expected during the course of investigation.