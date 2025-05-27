Four sanitation workers die of asphyxiation in Jaipur septic tank mishap

Four sanitation workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank at a jewellery export company in the Sitapura area of Jaipur on Monday night.

According to reports, two workers initially descended into the underground septic tank to remove solid waste in hopes of retrieving gold or silver dust.

However, they lost consciousness due to asphyxia. In a rescue attempt, four more workers climbed down one after another, only to suffer the same fate.

Factory employees, upon realizing the situation, alerted authorities and extricated all six individuals from the tank.

They were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared four of them brought dead. The remaining two were admitted for treatment.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident and blamed the negligence of officials in municipal corporations and other government departments for the tragedy.

Gehlot noted that 11 sanitation workers have previously died in similar circumstances in Deeg, Bikaner, and now Jaipur, but the concerned authorities have failed to take preventive measures.

“Despite receiving budget approvals, the authorities have not procured the necessary machines and equipment for cleaning sewer lines and septic tanks,” the senior Congress leader remarked.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto cognisance of the incident and issued notices to the Jaipur Collector and Police Commissioner, requesting a factual report on the case.

The Commission also directed the authorities to ensure proper rehabilitation and relief for the families of the deceased. A hearing in the case is scheduled for June 16.