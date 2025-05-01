Four killed, three injured as speeding car overturns after hitting road divider in MP town

Four men were killed while three others suffered serious injuries when a speeding car overturned after hitting a road divider in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred near the Bhadaura town at around 2.30 am.

There were seven men in the car returning to Rijoda village in the Shivpuri district after attending a wedding ceremony at Maawan village in Guna district.

After attending the wedding procession, the seven youths left Maawan in the night for Rijoda village, but unfortunately their vehicle met with the mishap near Bhadaura town under the jurisdiction of the Myana police station. Police station in-charge Gopal Chaubey said that the deceased included Govind Raghuvanshi (28) Sonu Raghuvanshi (35), Veeru Kushwaha (24) and Hitesh Bairagi (24), all residents of Rijoda village in Shivpuri.

The injured were admitted to the Guna district hospital, from where one was referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment in a serious condition.