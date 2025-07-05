Four killed in Ramgarh coal mine collapse; Marandi calls it murder, Congress hits back

At least four persons were killed and several others were feared trapped after a section of an abandoned coal mine collapsed during alleged illegal mining at the Karma Project site of Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district late Friday night. The incident occurred under the Kuju outpost, prompting a rescue operation and political outrage.

While police confirmed recovery of four bodies from the site, local villagers alleged that more persons were trapped and that some bodies had been removed before authorities arrived. According to the Ramgarh SP, the collapse followed recent blasting activity in the area. Eyewitnesses claimed that the site, though marked as restricted, was frequently accessed by villagers for coal collection due to poverty and lack of enforcement.

Soon after the incident, angry villagers gathered at the project office, placed the bodies at the gate, and began a protest demanding compensation. One injured person’s family member accused CCL of negligence, saying the mine was left open and unsecured. CCL officials, while confirming the deaths, said a full report would follow after an internal assessment.

Political reactions swiftly followed. Leader of the Opposition and state BJP president Babulal Marandi expressed deep grief but went on to allege that the incident was not an accident but “murder” caused by the state’s indifference.

He accused the Hemant Soren-led government of shielding the coal mafia and turning a blind eye to rampant illegal mining across Ramgarh, Dhanbad, Bokaro, and Hazaribagh.

Marandi further claimed that despite CCL closing the mine, operations had resumed under police and official protection. “When the state is run by an illegal DGP, who can be held accountable?” he said, demanding a high-level inquiry into the deaths.

In response, Congress general secretary and media in-charge Rakesh Sinha hit back, stating that since CCL functions under the Centre’s coal ministry, accountability should begin there.

“If Mr. Marandi believes this is murder, then let him file an FIR against the Union Coal Minister. What was the CISF doing if illegal mining was happening in broad daylight?” Sinha asked. He accused the BJP of consistently evading responsibility and using tragedies to target opposition-run states.

The Karma Project is among several CCL sites in Jharkhand that have witnessed frequent reports of illegal extraction despite official closures. The Karma incident has reignited debate on coal mafia networks, institutional complicity, and the recurring deaths of impoverished villagers drawn to these sites in desperation.