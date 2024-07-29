Four killed in blast in North Kashmir’s Sopore

Four persons were killed in a blast in North Kashmir’s Sopore on Monday. While three of them died on the spot, one critically injured victim succumbed on the way to hospital.

The deceased persons have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Nadroo (40), Aazim Ashraf Mir (20), Aadil Rashid Bhat (23) and Mohammad Azhar (25).

Officials confirmed that a mysterious blast took place at Sher Colony in Sopore in which four persons received critical injuries and were subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared three of them dead.

Police said the blast occurred while some people were working in a scrap shop.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case in this matter and taken up an investigation.