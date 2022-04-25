Four killed in Andhra road accident

In the early hours of Monday, four people were killed and eight others were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a minivan in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district.

A party of 12 people in a minivan was returning to their native village after darshan at Muthyalamma temple in Turpu Kanupuru village when they were involved in an accident on the Renigunta-Naidupeta route in Srikalahasti.

The minivan was hit by a fast truck traveling from the opposite direction as it approached the Ardhanareeswara shrine in Srikalahasti. Three people died on the spot, while another died while receiving treatment at Tirupati’s SVR Ruia Government General Hospital.

Police arrived on the scene quickly and began a rescue and relief operation. Eight additional passengers, including four children who were injured, were taken to Srikalahasti Area Hospital before being transferred to Tirupati’s Ruia Hospital.

The cops removed the highway traffic bottleneck caused by the crash. The minivan’s diver is thought to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police opened an investigation after filing a report.

(with inputs from IANS)